Elli AvrRam joins Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in Ganapath; film to be set in 2030s

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon who made their Bollywood debut together with the film Heropanti will be reuniting for the action-packed film Ganapath. After the announcement of Kriti joining the team, speculations were rife about the second female lead of the film. While names like Nora Fatehi and Nupur Sanon were being speculated, the role has gone to Elli AvrRam.

According to the latest reports, Elli AvrRam will be playing a pivotal role in Ganapath. She is expected to join the team by October end in the UK for the first schedule. Elli, just like her co-stars Kriti and Tiger, will have a distinct look in the film.

Reports also state that Ganapath is set in the future. Earlier there were reports that the film will be set in the 2090s. However, reports suggest that the makers are going to explore the post-COVID world of the 2030s.

The film is a two-part franchise and narrates 10 years of Ganapath’s life starting from 2030 to 2040. The makers have made changes to the script keeping in mind the post COVID world. The first schedule is expected to be wrapped by January next year.

The film is heavy on VFX and will take longer than usual. The makers are planning on starting with the VFX right after the first schedule. Parts of the film will also be shot in Mumbai next year. The film will be ready for release by Christmas 2022.

