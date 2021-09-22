Ananya Panday sends Kareena Kapoor Khan a nice nostalgic photo to wish her a happy birthday; the latter responds

Almost everyone in Bollywood wished Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday, but Ananya Panday's Instagram post stood out. Ananya uploaded a flashback photo of herself holding a magazine that featured Kareena on the cover.

Ananya was photographed as a child, dressed in a purple shirt, glasses, and a white hairband. She grinned as she handed the camera the magazine.

“Happies bday to my fave Bae-Bo,” she wrote with her post. “Obsessed with you since Day 1,” she added.

Kareena reposted her picture on Instagram Stories and commented, “You are a star.”Kareena and Ananya have formed a fan club. Kareena said on her Instagram after the release of her song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi. She said, "You look so hot !!!well done…”. Ananya replied, “Thank you my most favourite.”

Other celebrities joined Ananya in wishing Kareena a happy birthday. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's younger sister, posted photos from their childhood to her Instagram account, writing, "Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline. love you the mostest. #birthdaygirl #sisterlove #beboisthebest #happybirthday."

Director and Producer Karan Johar shared a selfie with her and wrote, "We are pouters and posers in crime! So much love for my favorite girl on her special day! Happy birthday to my poo for life (that can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai!) Love you so much."

Kangana Ranaut extended her birthday greetings by uploading a collage of lovely images of Kareena Kapoor Khan. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous of them all.”

On the work front, Kareena will be seen Opposite Aamir khan in Lal Singh Chaddha.

