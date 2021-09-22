Sonakshi Sinha dons puffer multicolored jacket, pairs her look with traditional earrings

The stunner Sonakshi Sinha goes boho in her recent look. She shared a few photos on her Instagram and she looked stunning.
The actress shared a super funky Indo-western look while captioning the post as, “Ek bomb cheez aa rahi hai… isiliye bomber jacket pehna hai! #StayTuned to find out more! #ComingSoon.”
On the work front,Sonakshi Sinha recently wrapped up Kakuda.
