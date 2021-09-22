Sonakshi Sinha dons puffer multicolored jacket, pairs her look with traditional earrings

The stunner Sonakshi Sinha goes boho in her recent look. She shared a few photos on her Instagram and she looked stunning.

The actress shared a super funky Indo-western look while captioning the post as, “Ek bomb cheez aa rahi hai… isiliye bomber jacket pehna hai! #StayTuned to find out more! #ComingSoon.”

She was seen in a multicolored bomber jacket styled with black joggers with yellow pockets. She accessorized the look with silver cuff earrings along with multiple silver rings to add an Indian touch to the look. Sonakshi also added a pair of white sneakers to the look. For her makeup, she opted for a nude glam look with defined eyes. She kept her hair all clean in a high ponytail.

On the work front,Sonakshi Sinha recently wrapped up Kakuda.

