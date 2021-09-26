“When Bahubali sends you biryani”: Kareena Kapoor shares picture of food sent over by Prabhas

Actor Prabhas is well known for treating his co-stars with delicious food on the sets. This time Kareena Kapoor Khan too was on the receiving end of Prabhas' hospitality. Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas are currently shooting together for the film Adipurush and the latter sent biriyani for Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories on Saturday and shared a picture of a delicious-looking biriyani spread and revealed that it was sent by the Baahubali himself. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When Bahubali sends you biryani it's gotta be the best. Thank you Prabhas for this insane meal." Se also added the Adipurush hashtag.

In Adipurush, Prabhas will be playing a character inspired by Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon plays Sita, Sunny Singh plays Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of Ravana. The film is directed by Om Raut who had previously directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

