IPS officer points out an error in picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi; Akshay Kumar clarifies

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the re-opening of cinema halls in the state. The theatres which had briefly resumed earlier this year with 50% capacity were shut down in April when the nation started facing the challenges brought on by the second wave of the pandemic. As soon as the government announced the reopening of theatres, filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced that his long-delayed film Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on Diwali. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with cameo roles by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Akshay Kumar also took to his social media handles to announce the release of Sooryavanshi. He also shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film. In the film, he is seen engrossed in a conversation with Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. The actors are seen dressed as police officers.

IPS officer RK Vij who has a verified account on Twitter made a comment on the photo. He wrote in Hindi, "The Inspector is sitting while the SP is standing, this does not happen".

इंस्पेक्टर साहेब बैठे हैं (तन कर) और एस पी साहब खड़े, ऐसे नही होता है जनाब ???? https://t.co/iIvElW9pxC

— RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) September 25, 2021

Responding to the observation made by DGP Vij, Akshay Kumar clarified, "Janab ye toh Behind the Scenes photo hai. Hum Kalakaar logon ke liye jaise hi camera on hua, ekdum protocoal waapas. (Sir, this is Behind-the-scenes photo. For us artists, as soon as the camera is turned on, protocol returns.) Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it."

जनाब ये तो Behind the Scenes फ़ोटो है। हम कलाकार लोगों के लिए जैसे ही कैमरा ऑन हुआ, एकदम protocol वापस ????

Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it.

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2021

The officer thanked Akshay for his response and said that his comment was in a "lighter vein" and that he will definitely watch the film.

Thank you for your response and respect you showed for the forces @akshaykumar???? My comment was also in a lighter vein ???? Will definitely watch the film ???? https://t.co/LYv5IalTVL

— RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) September 26, 2021

Sooryavanshi belongs to the cop universe of Rohit Shetty which also comprises the characters of Singham (played by Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (played by Ranveer Singh). Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of Veer Sooryavanshi.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty confirms Diwali release for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results