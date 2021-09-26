Ranveer Singh holds an umbrella for Ananya Panday as she poses in a stunning green blazer set

Ananya Panday has been in work mode for as long as one can remember. Having recently returned from the Maldives from her work commitments the actress was unveiled as the lead of yet another project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, for which she recently started script reading. The actress has now shared a mood-setting post for the weekend on her social media.

Ananya took to her social media handle to post a picture of herself with her bestie, Ranveer Singh. The actress posed in a vibrant green dress and open hair under a colourful umbrella complementing her dress. The actor's bestie held the umbrella for her and Ananya had a cheeky caption for the same. "The umbrella can keep out the sun but not the heat ft. The Bestie Ran-Ran," she wrote.

The picture of Ranveer and Ananya makes us wonder as to what is brewing between the duo and the fans would be more than excited to see them pairing onscreen for a new project.

Ananya Panday is set to be part of some really interesting projects. Her strong lineup includes Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Shakun Batra's untitled next, and Pan-India film Liger.

