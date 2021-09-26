Bigg Boss OTT runner-up Nishant Bhat posts a video for the first time in a while; thanks his fans for the support and gears up for Bigg Boss 15

Choreographer Nishant Bhat got immense popularity and love from the audience for his stint in the house of Bigg Boss OTT. The choreographer also got the position of runner-up with just a few votes less than the winner. Post Bigg Boss he was not very active and went missing. Finally, he has uploaded a video for the very first time post walking out of the house. The choreographer is now finalised to be a part of Bigg Boss 15.

The Bigg Boss contestant asked his fans to gear up for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Nishant quirked "Hi guys, I hope you all are doing great. Firstly would like to apologise for having gone missing. I guess eating all that healthy food in the Bigg Boss OTT house now has made me pure and pious (Lol)."

He added, "But now I am fit and fine and would like to thank you all for all the love and support u have given me In the BB OTT house

A special mention to my dance community/ family for supporting me in every way possible thankyou, thankyou for all the love! And finally..now as you all know you will soon see me in the Bigg Boss 15 house. So please give me the same love And support coz without you my teen paanch won’t be possible..love you guys"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nishant Bhat (@nishantbhat85)

The choreographer who was a surprise not only earned a gazillion fans but also successfully changed the perception of the housemates with his conduct inside the house!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results