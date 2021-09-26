“The film begins with me and is as important till the end”- Bhagyashree talks about Radhe Shyam

Actor Bhagyashree is best known for the film Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan which was released in 1989. The film which was Bhagyashree's debut made her a nationwide sensation. However, she soon left the film industry to focus on her personal life. Now, after nearly three decades, Bhagyashree has returned to the world of cinema. She made her comeback with the pan-India film Thalaivii which was released recently. She will next be seen in yet another much-awaited pan-India film Radhe Shyam co-starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.
In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bhagyashree spoke about her role in Radhe Shyam. "It is again not just a mother's role. It has importance towards the script. My role does make a difference and I would continue doing roles that make a difference to the script. It shouldn't be like if you remove this character the script will continue. Then it is a wasted role. Then anyone could do it or it’s something that can go off on the edit table. That’s not what I would like to perform. In this, I would say the film begins with me and is as important till the end. So that is how Radhe Shyam is,” Bhagyashree shared without revealing much details about her character.
"I think after Prabhas being the Baahubali star, people want more larger-than-life films from him. He is still got that thing where the audience wants a larger structure. So it makes sense to make films like that where he is playing the main part," she added.
Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is all set to release in theatres on Pongal 2022.
