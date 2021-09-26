“The film begins with me and is as important till the end”- Bhagyashree talks about Radhe Shyam

Actor Bhagyashree is best known for the film Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan which was released in 1989. The film which was Bhagyashree's debut made her a nationwide sensation. However, she soon left the film industry to focus on her personal life. Now, after nearly three decades, Bhagyashree has returned to the world of cinema. She made her comeback with the pan-India film Thalaivii which was released recently. She will next be seen in yet another much-awaited pan-India film Radhe Shyam co-starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bhagyashree spoke about her role in Radhe Shyam. "It is again not just a mother's role. It has importance towards the script. My role does make a difference and I would continue doing roles that make a difference to the script. It shouldn't be like if you remove this character the script will continue. Then it is a wasted role. Then anyone could do it or it’s something that can go off on the edit table. That’s not what I would like to perform. In this, I would say the film begins with me and is as important till the end. So that is how Radhe Shyam is,” Bhagyashree shared without revealing much details about her character.

Radhe Shyam is also being praised for its dreamy and astounding sets. The poster and teaser that has been unveiled till now take the audience through a very vibrant and magical world. Talking about the grandeur of the film, Bhagyashree said, "The sets are astounding. They have spent a lot on the grandeur in Radhe Shyam. A lot of it was also shot abroad. But the sets that they made in Hyderabad were outstanding. That is why I can completely relate and understand why they want a theatrical release. All this cannot be watched on a phone sitting in your bedroom. You cannot watch it on a small TV screen. To experience the whole feel of the film, these are things you need to see on a bigger screen."

"I think after Prabhas being the Baahubali star, people want more larger-than-life films from him. He is still got that thing where the audience wants a larger structure. So it makes sense to make films like that where he is playing the main part," she added.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is all set to release in theatres on Pongal 2022.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “It is important for us as actors to keep up with the time”- Bhagyashree on making a comeback to the movies and her future plans

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results