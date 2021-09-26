Ranveer Singh starrer 83′ set to release this Christmas

The much-anticipated sports biopic ‘83 based on India’s 1983 World Cup-winning heist is all set to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. The release of the film has been delayed since April last year due to the outbreak of Coronavirus across the country and the world.

Post that, the film was also slated to release on June 4, 2021 but with the second wave of COVID-19 during March-April and lockdown it got postponed again. Now, as the film is all set to release on Christmas this year Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and made the announcement. Sharing a visual from the film Ranveer wrote, "It’s time ‘83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Deepika Padukone is also part of the film as Kapil Dev’s wife. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri. The film will release in various languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

