Rashmi Rocket’s ‘Ghani Cool Chori’ song teaser: Taapsee Pannu is all set to burn the dance floor with her moves in this festive number!

Taapsee Pannu starrer ZEE5 Original Rashmi Rocket has already sparked a lot of excitement among the audience post the trailer launch. Building the anticipation even further, the makers have now launched the teaser of the first song ‘Ghani Cool Chori’ from the movie featuring Taapsee.

While the song gives us a hint of being a folk, peppy number with a festive feel to it, Taapsee looks gorgeous in a traditional garba avatar, all set to groove to the dance track. By the song title, ‘Ghani Cool Chori’ seems to establish Taapsee’s character Rashmi as a ‘cool’ chori!

Taapsee shared the song teaser with the audience, especially her fans on the social media.

Set in the salt marshes of Kutch, Rashmi Rocket is about a young girl from a small village, blessed with a gift. She's an incredibly fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line. In the journey to fulfilling her dreams, she soon realizes that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.

Rashmi’s life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test, leaving her shattered. Accused of being a fraud and banned from the national team, she files a human rights violation case and thus begins her fight to regain her respect and a personal battle to uphold her identity and get back to the race of life.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The movie is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 15th October.

