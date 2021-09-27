Arjun Rampal shares a picture with daughters Myra and Mahikaa on the occasion of Daughters’ Day

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of his daily life. Yesterday the entire nation celebrated Daughters’ Day and many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish their daughter. Although a little late in the day but Arjun also shared a post on his Instagram dedicating to his daughters.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture which was from his recent beachside vacation in Goa with daughters Myra and Mahikaa. They were also accompanied by Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik. In the picture, Arjun can be seen sporting a platinum blonde hair look, which was part of his look for Dhaakad. Sharing the picture Arjun captioned it as, "My girls. My daughters. The most precious gifts bestowed upon me. I am blessed. Ty my munchkins #daughter".

On the work front, Arjun’s upcoming projects include The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Nastik. He also has Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad in the kitty where he plays the lead antagonist.

