Shubra, Rani, Mahi and Prachi make a grand entry at Meet’s wedding

Zee TV's latest fiction show, Meet, has made a place for itself in the audience’s hearts ever since its premiere. The show presents the story of Meet (Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation that are fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. While the show has already managed to create a sense of awakening amongst the audience and everyone has been appreciating its lead protagonist, looks like a new twist in the tale is going to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

During the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh) getting married to Meet Alhawat (Shagun Pandey) after the former's sister runs away. While the whole wedding will happen in unusual circumstances, Meet's BFFs including Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’s Shubhra (Neha Marda), Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’s Mahi (Amandeep), Kumkum Bhagya’s Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar) and Apna Time Bhi Aaeyega’s Rani (Megha Ray) will be seen attending her wedding and making the occasion even more special. During the wedding sequence shoot, they not only added to the glamour quotient but also were Meet's support system but that’s not it. Rani also gave a special performance at her wedding and looks like a lot of fun and Masti is set to follow in the upcoming episodes of Meet.

Talking about their friend’s wedding, Neha Marda a.k.a Shubhra mentioned, "I was very excited to attend Meet’s wedding. Being her close friend, I knew that she had not thought of getting married at such a stage, but now that her wedding is taking place, I am extremely happy for her. In fact, I was overjoyed seeing her in her bridal look. We have always seen her wearing jeans and a top, but today was different. She was looking like a perfect Haryanvi bride, and I am really happy that she is getting married into such a wonderful family. Meet Alhawat is a great guy and also so handsome! I wish her all the luck, love and happiness for this new phase in her life."

Megha Ray a.k.a Rani also added, "A girl always looks stunning in a bridal look and so was Meet. I was super happy to attend her wedding. In fact, it’s been a long time since we attended any wedding functions as such, so it was great to be attending my BFFs marriage. I also performed at her wedding, and I am excited for everyone to see it. To be honest, when I got to know about Meet’s wedding, the first thing that came to my mind was my character – Rani's marriage. We both are in the same situation but Meet Hooda and Meet Alhawat look super good together and they look like they’re made for each other. I wish them a very happy and successful married life ahead."

Adding further to their excitement, Mugdha Capekar a.k.a Prachi said, "I was so surprised when I got to know that Meet is getting married. However, after I saw her in the bridal look, I felt very emotional and happy for her. I am sure Meet Alhawat is a great guy and I wish them a very happy married life."

While we all are excited to see Meet and her friends at the wedding, viewers are in for some major twists and turn after Meet Hooda gets married to Meet Alhawat. To know more about what happens next, watch Meet every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm, only on Zee TV.

