Rachel Zegler, Jurnee Smollett, Sooyaa, and Zoey Deutch make heads turn at the Christian Dior SS22 show!

It is not a party until Dior says it is- The Christian Dior SS22 show was an absolute fashion victory. With Maria Grazia Chiuri’s style vision and Anna Paparatti’s insane art covering the walls of the Jardin de Tuilleries in the French Capital. The Christian Dior Show was infused with colour and modern patterns and silhouettes that only Chiuri can bring to life. The outcome was looks that were playful yet experimental and serious. The colour blocked collection was perfect for the post-pandemic life. The looks featured gladiators, sparkly minis, fringe detailing the perfect Work from Home Loungewear aesthetic. The breakthrough from the usual Christain Dior style. The show was star studded and saw several celebrities.

RACHEL ZEGLER-

Rachel Zegler was seen in a crisp white shirt with a denim dress dungaree. She styled a white balloon shirt with a poofy bottom and a belt to bring it all together and the signature Diorarmour Lady Dior Bag.

JURNEE SMOLLETT-

Jurnee Smollett was seen donning Dior Cruise Collection in off-whites. She was wearing a sheer shirt with a skirt, a blazer, white loafers and the Micro Lady Dior Vanity Case.

SOOYAA-

Sooya radiated positivity in an embroidered representation of the ancient Greek goddess Athena. Her styling was classic and angelic with a mini Lady Dior in tones of ivory. She is the Dior global ambassador for fashion and beauty.

ZOEY DEUTCH-

Zoey Deutch went for an all-black classic Dior Oblique look. She styled a Dior scarf with black pointy pumps. She dons a tailored blazer with crisp black shorts.

Also Read: Esha Gupta flaunts her toned body in a printed bikini

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results