“Will continue to live in Hyderabad,” says Samantha Akkineni dismissing rumours of shifting to Mumbai amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours have been doing the rounds for the last few weeks. The rumours started when Samantha dropped Akkineni from her name on all her social media accounts. The couple has so far not spoken up about the speculation about their strained relationship. Amid their divorce speculation, it was also reported that the couple is living separately and that Samantha plans on moving to Mumbai.

Recently, Samantha Akkineni held a QnA session on Instagram for her fans. A fan asked her if she has plans to shift base to Mumbai. Responding to the question, Samantha shot a video and said, "I really don’t know where this rumour started. But just like 100 other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home and will always be my home. Hyderabad has given me everything and I will continue to live here very happily".

Yaaayyy she is not going anywhere.. She will be in hyderabad only.. love you sam.. #SamanthaAkkineni #Samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/hHVNJBLhiS

— Ramya1494???????? (@Ramya1494_Sam) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Samantha's absence from the launch and success events and parties of Naga Chaitanya's latest release Love Story has only raised suspicions. Samantha was also missing from the family pictures when Nagarjuna and his family hosted Aamir Khan in Hyderabad ahead of the release of Love Story.

