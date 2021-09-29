Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan backs out of the show after suffering a panic attack

A contestant has already backed out of Bigg Boss 15 even before the premiere. Popular Punjabi singer Afsana Khan has decided to quit the show because of health reasons. The singer was in quarantine in a Mumbai hospital, where she got a panic attack and was also running a fever. After getting medical assistance, she decided to go back to her hometown.

A source told a tabloid that its very unfortunate as Afsana had to back out of the show. She is not only a popular name but was also looking forward to this experience, said the source. She was advised to be around loved ones. The source further added that Bigg Boss is not an easy show and it seems like she wasn’t ready to take up the challenge mentally.

Afsana took to her Instagram handle to apologize to her fans and even shared the photo of her prescription. The singer who was quite excited for the Salman Khan-hosted show, even shared a photo of herself at the airport hinting at a ‘big surprise’ for fans.

Bigg Boss 15 will kickstart on October 2 at 9:30 pm on Colors. While Bigg Boss OTT finalists Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal will get a chance to enter the house, other confirmed contestants include Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Akasa Singh and Sahil Shroff.

This year the makers have added new twists where the contestants have to live in a ‘jungle’ and face some ‘sankats’ before they enter the main house. During a press conference, Salman Khan mentioned that this season is going to be the toughest one and it will go on for five months.

