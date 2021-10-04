Gangubai Kathiawadi vs RRR: Will two films of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn release in the Same week?

One of the first controversies of the year erupted when it was decided that S S Rajamouli’s grand period film, RRR, would clash with Maidaan on October 15. The producer of Maidaan, Boney Kapoor, publicly lashed at the makers of RRR for clashing their film with his since both the flicks starred Ajay Devgn. The matter ended after the second wave of Covid-19 led to lockdowns in many parts of India. As a result, almost all the films, scheduled to release this year, got pushed.

Last Saturday, the Maharashtra government announced that the cinema halls can open from October 22. Immediately, the release dates of many films were announced and the process is going on. Maidaan got a new release date – June 3, 2022. All eyes were then on RRR as it’s one of the biggest films to come out of India and also because it’s the next flick of Baahubali director.

Today, the release date of RRR was announced and it led to shockwaves. The period saga is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 7, 2022. In short, it’ll clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which releases on January 6. The reason it astonished everyone is that both films have two common actors – Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt! Gangubai Kathiawadi will see Alia Bhatt in a lead role and Ajay Devgn reportedly has a dynamic supporting part. In RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the main leads and both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have supporting parts.

A trade expert, still in shock, said, “Just 2 days back, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release date was announced. And not just Alia and Ajay, both films are also backed by Jayantilal Gada’s PEN Movies. It is expected that Gangubai Kathiawadi would now move but imagine if it doesn’t!”

Bollywood Hungama was one of the first websites to report the buzz about the clash between Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn confirmed to release on January 7, 2022

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results