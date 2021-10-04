Paris Jackson: Breaking Up Was The Right Thing To Do

Paris Jackson is dateless at the Paris party celebrating “100 Years of Vogue Paris” and it’s clear that being single becomes her. She looks AMAZING! And she says she’s the happiest she’s ever been. After two years together she broke up with boyfriend (and bandmate in The Soundflowers) Glenn Gabriel because he “betrayed” her in some way that she doesn’t clarify. She admitted it was exceedingly painful for her, but her life went on without The Soundflowers. She recorded her own album as well as the song Low Key In Love with the English glam-rock band The Struts. Her music ideas have expanded and she’s getting good reviews- plus she’s looking better than ever…

