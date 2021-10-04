Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan being questioned in Mumbai cruise drugs bust case

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is being questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drugs bust case. on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship.
According to a report in India Today, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, said that the bureau is questioning Aryan Khan in connection to the rave party that was held on Saturday, October 2. The party was busted after the officials raised a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. As far as Aryan Khan is concerned, he has not been booked not arrested so far.
The report further said, "Aryan Khan’s phone has been seized and is being scanned by the authorities to check for any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs. The narcotics bureau is investigating the chats received on the phones that have been seized from the drug bust."
