Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan being questioned in Mumbai cruise drugs bust case

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is being questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drugs bust case. on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship.

According to a report in India Today, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, said that the bureau is questioning Aryan Khan in connection to the rave party that was held on Saturday, October 2. The party was busted after the officials raised a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. As far as Aryan Khan is concerned, he has not been booked not arrested so far.

The report further said, "Aryan Khan’s phone has been seized and is being scanned by the authorities to check for any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs. The narcotics bureau is investigating the chats received on the phones that have been seized from the drug bust."

The cruise was departing for a three-day musical voyage and had people from Bollywood, fashion, and business sectors. Three girls, who arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, were detained by NCB for questioning. Amongst them are the daughters of some of the prominent businessmen. NCB reportedly received a tip-off of the banned drugs being used on the cruise following which NCB, along with Zonal director Wankhede, boarded the cruise in disguise and conducted the raid once the rave party began after the cruise left the coast of Mumbai.

