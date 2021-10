Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father, RK Bajpayee, passed away on Sunday, October 3 at a hospital in Delhi following a prolonged illness. He was 83 years old. Back in September, the actor's father was hospitalized.

According to the actor's spokesperson, "Manoj's father's condition was very critical since past few days. After hearing the news Manoj rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project."

The funeral was held at Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi on October 3rd afternoon.

