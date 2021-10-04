Ranveer Singh gives major fitness motivation flaunting his bulked-up physique, see photos

Bollywood Ranveer Singh has a jam-packed schedule but that doesn't stop the actor from spending time in the gym. He is known to be a fitness enthusiast and never misses a day to pump up those muscles. On Monday, the actor gave some major fitness goals with a series of pictures.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh was sporting a white tank top, yellow track pants with his hair tied. Flaunting his bulked-up physique, the actor shared few photos. Over the course of the last year, he has truly maintained his body but has also undergone a massive transformation as well in terms of gain muscles.
Take a lot at the pictures:
