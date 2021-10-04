Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Soha Ali Khan’s chicken washing story in a special birthday post

Kareen Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media and recently made a special post on the occasion of her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. Kareena shared a throwback picture from Soha and Kunal Khemu's wedding in which all of them can be seen dressed beautifully.

Sharing the beautiful picture Kareena in her caption wrote, “From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it… I knew she was one cool woman! And… it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi. She added, "Happy birthday, sister-in-law lots of love always. P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

