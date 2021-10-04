Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Soha Ali Khan’s chicken washing story in a special birthday post

Kareen Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media and recently made a special post on the occasion of her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. Kareena shared a throwback picture from Soha and Kunal Khemu's wedding in which all of them can be seen dressed beautifully.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.
