Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 gets three sets erected in Mumbai

The much-anticipated espionage drama Tiger 3 has been clocking around various locations across the globe for its sequences. The team has been shooting for almost two months in various locations including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Now, all the action from the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer has finally moved to Mumbai.

Yes, the team has finally moved back to Mumbai after wrapping up the sequence in Austria. Now, they will shoot for pivotal sequences in Yash Raj Studios, Andheri. According to a report by a tabloid, three massive sets have been erected at the Yash Raj Studios and one of the sets will be built according to the Middle-Eastern style of architecture. The director of the film Maneesh Sharma has lined up an extensive three-month schedule for Mumbai. Apart from that, it is also heard that the team has also booked the NESCO Ground in Goregaon for this month.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai franchise. This part will have Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their parts of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, and Zoya. While actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in as the antagonist.

