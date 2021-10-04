Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho Yeon becomes most followed Korean actress on Instagram surpassing Lee Sung Kyung

Netflix's biggest show yet, the Korean drama Squid Game has become a global sensation. While the series raked in millions of viewers, the stars of the show have seen a surge in their social media followers. One of the breakout stars of the show is model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon. Dubbed as "nation's supermodel", Squid Game became her first major role. She has become the most followed Korean actress on Instagram surpassing actresses Lee Sung Kyung and Song Hye Kyo.

When Squid Game premiered on Netflix on September 21, the actress was standing at around 1 million followers. Now, her following has sky-rocketed over 13 million followers surpassing Dr. Romantic 2 star Lee Sung Kyung who is standing at 12.9 million, at the moment. The third-most followed actress is Song Hye Kyo who currently has just over 12 million followers.

Meanwhile, Squid Game stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soon, Jung Ho Yeon, and Wi Ha Joon will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the massive success of the show.

ALSO READ: From Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Gong Yoo to Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Joon and Anupam Tripathi – meet the cast of blockbuster series Squid Game

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results