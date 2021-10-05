“I love to flaunt my freckles as that’s natural,” says Pavitra Rishta actress Abhidnya Bhave

Actress Abhidnya Bhave, who's known as the undisputed style diva of Marathi cinema is one of the biggest stars of that industry. The actress who started her career with Hindi television moved to regional television as that gave her a much bigger name, fame, and position. But apart from being an impeccable actress, Abhidnya has also inspired her fans to embrace their flaws and be unapologetic about the same.

She says, "Whenever I post my pictures, I make sure that I don't smoothen my pictures to an extent where I look fake. I love to flaunt my freckles as that's natural. My talent stays unperturbed by the natural metamorphosis, and if I also become the part of that crowd where they try and exemplify that looking perfect means to have flawless skin or dressing a certain way, then what's the difference between them and me? I was born to stand out"

Well, that's something really inspiring in these modern times. The current set of generation who are more inclined towards looking perfect, being perfect in other aspects is overlooked in true means. We surely need more people like Abhidnya who resonate and inspire her fans for embracing themselves the way they are.

