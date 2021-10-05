Zaira Wasim shares first photograph two years after quitting Bollywood; enjoys the ‘warm October sun’

On Tuesday, former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim made a rare appearance on her Instagram handle. The actor who got fame after Dangal, had usually been posting quotes on her social media handle. In her recent post, Zaira is dressed in a burkha and is walking on a bridge, while turning her back towards camera.

The caption read, “The warm October sun .”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_)

It was in 2019 when Zaira announced that she would be quitting acting as she was not happy with her line of work claiming that it interfered with her faith and religion. Previous year, she took to her Instagram handle and urged fans to delete all her photos from social media accounts and not share them. She further added that she was trying to begin a new chapter in her life.

She wrote, “Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y’all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same.”

Zaira further added, “It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything. “I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation — (like a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey.”

Zaira gained stardom after she starred in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which was a box office success. Later she starred in Secret Superstar with Aamir Khan again. Her last movie was The Sky is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

Also Read: Zaira Wasim requests her fanpages to take down all her pictures as she begins a ‘new chapter’ in her life

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results