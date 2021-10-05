“There’s nothing black and white about Venom at all”- Director Andy Serkis

Bringing to life extraordinary, much loved Marvel characters – including Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy, and his symbiote Venom who unwittingly unleash a terrifying villain, serial killer Cletus Kasady (triple Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson) and his alien alter-ego, the devastatingly destructive Carnage into the world – provided a unique storytelling opportunity with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, says director Andy Serkis.
"In many ways, this kind of film is what I love about storytelling," he says. "The way these comics work and the universe these characters exist in allows you so much – it allows for really truthful heartfelt emotional themes and it also allows for huge amounts of humour and thrills. "There’s nothing black and white about Venom at all – there are so many grey areas and that’s true with both the characters of Venom and Eddie Brock and of Cletus Kasady and his symbiote Carnage.
The film stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, and Naomie Harris.
