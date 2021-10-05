Aryan Khan’s co-accused Arbaaz Merchant’s father claims they are innocent; says NCB has been ‘nice to the kids’

Shah Rukh Khan's on Aryan Khan along with co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are currently in the custody of NCB. The trio along with five others was first detained on Saturday night in a drugs case followed by an arrest on Sunday evening. Now, Arbaaz Merchant's father, lawyer Aslam Merchant has said that the allegations made against his son and Aryan are baseless and that they are innocent.

In an interview, Aslam Merchant said that all the allegations are baseless but it is being investigated. He also said that the NCB has been very ‘nice and cooperative with the kids’. He said that he believes in the judiciary and that truth will prevail and the accused will come out Scott-free.

Talking about the alleged drugs found on his son Arbaaz, he said that the drugs found were found inside the ship and not outside. He said that they did not even enter the ship. They were guests, he said.

Aslam further said that there are no Whatsapp chats related to drugs and that they were not even prepared. He said that it was a last-minute decision to go on the ship as they were invitees. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's lawyer claimed in court that no drugs were recovered from his client’s possession.

The NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas (small quantity), 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) (intermediate quantity), and Rs 1,33,000 at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

ALSO READ: 5 Facts about Aryan Khan that you may want to know

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results