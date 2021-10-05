‘Repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy’: Shashi Tharoor slams people for witch-hunting Shah Rukh Khan on his son Aryan Khan’s arrest

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau has become one of the top trending news in the country over the past few days. He along with a few others was arrested after a raid was conducted by the NCB on a cruise from Mumbai to Goa. Reacting to the media frenzy around it, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called out those who are witch-hunting Shah Rukh Khan and called for empathy towards the family’s situation.

Mr. Tharoor on Monday tweeted, "I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven't ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son's arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old's face in it."

The NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas (small quantity), 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) (intermediate quantity), and Rs. 1,33,000 at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai. On October 4, Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha's custody with NCB was extended till October 7.

