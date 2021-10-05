Babil Khan shares a childhood pic with late father Irrfan Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan’ son Babil Khan is quite active on social media and often shares throwback pictures. On Monday, Babil shared a major throwback photo on his Instagram handle of him with his father.

Babil captioned the photo as, "Maqbool ke bambi ke kisne haath dala?" The adorable photo received several reactions from friends and fans of the actor.

In the photo, Babil who is seen as a child is posing with his late father and actor Irrfan Khan. The photo is from the year 2005 when Irrfan was shooting for his film Maqbool. Irrfan wore a black shirt, while baby Babil is seen in a white outfit.

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after fighting a two-year battle against cancer. Babil and his mother Sutapa often share unseen pictures of the family on their social media, giving a glimpse of the private life of the late actor.

As per the reports, Babil is all set to enter the industry with his acting debut in Netflix’s Qala opposite Tripti Dimri. The project is backed by Anushka Sharma. Besides this, Babil has another film in his pipeline even before the release of his first film. He will soon feature in Shoojit Sircar’s untitled project.

