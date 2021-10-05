Kriti Sanon looks radiant in mesmerising lime yellow one shoulder gown for Hum Do Humare Do promotions

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is making us swoon over her latest photoshoot which no one can resist. The actress has begun promotions for her next film Hum Do Humare Do.

The actresw was seen in a mesmerising lime yellow one-shoulder gown with drape and 3D by Bennu Sehgall. She accessorised the look with chic earrings from Misho Designs and rings from The Jewel Factor and Mozaati.

For her makeup, she opted for a minimal glam look with defined eyes while keeping her hair clean in half bun and half with soft bottom curls. The whole look was curated by the celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

On the work front, Kriti is all set for her upcoming films including Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Adipurush, Shehzada, and Ganapath: Part 1.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon looks stunning olive green blazer dress with waist cut-outs for Hum Do Humare Do promotions

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results