Nikki Tamboli looks breathtaking in a gorgeous red gown

Indian actress Nikki Tamboli got her fame the film Kanchana 3 and for participating in multiple reality shows including Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress is super enthusiastic about fashion and fitness.

Nikki recently shared breathtaking photos from her recent photoshoot for the cover of Fab Look Magazine’s September issue. She was seen slaying a gorgeous sleeveless red gown with front cut-out along with detailed embroidery work by Nidhi L Mahajan. She also added a pair of white and transparent heels to complete the look.

For her makeup she did a glam makeup look. She kept her hair open with soft curls. The whole look is styled and curated by celebrity stylist Milli Arora. Nikki captioned the post by saying “Don’t just exist, live.”

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli was last seen in the music video ‘Dil Kisi Se’ with Arjun Kanungo.

