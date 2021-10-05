Nushrratt Bharuccha injures herself while shooting for the Holi song sequence of Janhit Mein Jaari

A leg injury played a spoilsport for the committed actress, Nushrratt Bharuccha, during her recent shoot. During a song shoot for her ongoing film by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vinod Bhanushali’s Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt sprained her leg and the doctor has asked her to take some much-needed rest.

A source from the production unit revealed, "We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive setup that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-Ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days."

The makers have created a huge set up to shoot this massive Holi song. As per the doctor that examined Nushrratt, she is told to rest her foot for a few days, resulting in the shoot going on hold.

The makers and director have decided to take a break until Nushrratt is fully recovered. We surely cannot wait to see this new Holi song coming our way.

