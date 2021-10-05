Penelope Cruz Keeps Family Under Wraps

No surprise that Penelope Cruz, 47, is looking adorable as usual- she’s in Madrid promoting her latest movie by Pedro Almodovar called Parallel Mothers. She was already named Best Actress for the movie at the Venice Film Festival so it looks like a hit. We didn’t realize that Penelope has two children with husband Javier Bardem– Leo, 10, and Luna, 8. The Bardems do a good job of keeping their family extremely private – there are no photos of the children floating around. Interesting fact: Penelope is the first Spanish actress to win a Best Supporting Actress Oscar ( Vicky Cristina Barcelona) and her husband Javier is the first Spanish actor to win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

