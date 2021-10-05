Is Joseph Baena Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Most Successful Offspring?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena celebrated his 24th birthday yesterday. He posted this photo of himself, his dad, and his half-brother Roger Baena. He obviously takes after his father in more than just bodybuilding. Joe captioned the photo: “23 was amazing- filled with new friends, new experiences and most importantly, a lot of goals met!” (Arnold’s work ethic rubbed off!) When the Pepperdine grad isn’t in the gym, he’s working as a realtor – he specializes in West LA properties and especially an up-and-coming area called Silicon Beach where over 500 technology companies are located close to the beach. Who wouldn’t want the son of the Terminator for a realtor?

Photo: Instagram

