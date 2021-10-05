Marc Fisher LTD Boots

Super Sale Alert: With the first chill of the autumn breeze comes an itch for new boots. Lucky for you, we got a super-exclusive promo code for R29-reader-favorite brand Marc Fisher. From knee-highs to Chelseas, get 20% off your whole order with the code REFINERY20 through October 10.

A reader, editor, and influencer favorite, Marc Fisher’s sleek and elegant footwear are a staple to any and all fall ‘fits. Our love affair with the high-quality shoe brand started all the way back in 2019 and continued through to the latest Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Meticulously crafted by design powerhouses from the United States and Italy, the styles are a super-combo of both modern and classic touches. With its metaphorical thumb on the pulse, there’s no need to worry about cycling trends and buying new boots every time fall and winter roll around. Trust us, your new favorite boots will be in your closet (and on your feet) season after season.

“I bought these Marc Fisher boots in white last winter because they are waterproof (they actually keep my feet dry), comfortable, and insanely cute. For a pair of white boots, they still look great a year later and I plan to wear them again this winter.”

Alexandra Polk, LIFESTYLE WRITEr.

Other than this super site-wide discount (that also includes sale items), you also get free shipping and free returns on all orders. Hurry, this offer is only for a limited time. And so you don’t get hopelessly lost amidst all the beautiful boots, keep on scrolling to shop our favorite styles.

Marc Fisher Chelsea Boots

The famous and well-loved pull-on booties go with almost any outfit. By far the brand’s bestselling style — for obvious reasons! — they will give a definite edge to your fall wardrobe.

Marc Fisher Everyday Booties

Add a little bit more color to each step with Marc Fisher’s heeled wonders. These everyday booties come in all sorts of colors, textures, and heel heights. From 1 to 3 inches, there’s a perfect match for your comfort level.

Marc Fisher Over-The-Knee Boots

Did someone say over-the-knee suede boots? Yes, please! Nothing sells out faster in early fall than a pair of high-quality over-the-knee boots, so hurry and add these favorites to cart.

Marc Fisher Cold Weather Boots

Start snow-prepping early with these waterproof (and chill-proof) lace-up and pull-on booties. From a sleek look to a hiker boot feel, all are sherpa-lined for extra cozy warmth and comfort.

