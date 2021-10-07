Priyanka Chopra reveals that she was bashed for her changing body and was told she is ageing

Recently, Priyanka Chopra on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, opened up about her changing relationship with her body and the things she has to face from under age.
She said, “Obviously, being raised in the industry and having such a tight lens on what my shape was, what my figure was or what my measurements were, minutely looking at every part of me, I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal. Like most young people, where you think about these unrealistic standards of beauty, which is like, absolutely Photoshopped face, perfect hair. I never used my natural texture for years. I used to always just have blown out hair."
She further stated that, “I think it was a big journey for me because I grew up in the entertainment world, I learnt everything that was thrown at me at such a fast speed that I just imbibed the headlines in a way. I didn’t have time to delve deep into what it was doing to me, the person, not me, the public figure.”
She also spoke about her healing process that she gave her body whatever it needed, even if it’s a pizza at 1 am. The actress recently turned into a vegetarian and talked about how it made a positive change in her life.
“I think it’s a phase. Every one of us will go through their ups and downs, but eventually, the sooner we start choosing ourselves, the better life becomes, when we get rid of the noise of what the expectation of someone else is," she concluded.
