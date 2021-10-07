Priyanka Chopra reveals that she was bashed for her changing body and was told she is ageing

Recently, Priyanka Chopra on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, opened up about her changing relationship with her body and the things she has to face from under age.

She said, “Obviously, being raised in the industry and having such a tight lens on what my shape was, what my figure was or what my measurements were, minutely looking at every part of me, I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal. Like most young people, where you think about these unrealistic standards of beauty, which is like, absolutely Photoshopped face, perfect hair. I never used my natural texture for years. I used to always just have blown out hair."

She further stated that, “I think it was a big journey for me because I grew up in the entertainment world, I learnt everything that was thrown at me at such a fast speed that I just imbibed the headlines in a way. I didn’t have time to delve deep into what it was doing to me, the person, not me, the public figure.”

Talking about her 30s, Priyanka revealed that, “I think over time when my body started changing and I went through that phase when I was eating my emotions, my body started changing, I reached my 30s, I went through struggle because I used to get online grief from people like, ‘You are looking different, you are ageing’, this and that. It messed with my mind at that time. My mind was already in such a dark place and I didn’t have time for it. My relationship with social media changed, my relationship with the internet changed… I incubated myself in a way where I protected myself, I went into my Cancerian self-preservation self and got back into my shell.”

She also spoke about her healing process that she gave her body whatever it needed, even if it’s a pizza at 1 am. The actress recently turned into a vegetarian and talked about how it made a positive change in her life.

“I think it’s a phase. Every one of us will go through their ups and downs, but eventually, the sooner we start choosing ourselves, the better life becomes, when we get rid of the noise of what the expectation of someone else is," she concluded.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy bikini looks during her recent trip to Spain for Citadel

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results