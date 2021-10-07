Mrunal Thakur stuns in bridal avatar as she turns showstopper for JJ Valaya at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week

For the past three decades, a J J Valaya collection has always been steeped in grandeur and glory and inspired by the ancient civilizations and cultures of the spice and silk routes. His “Rumeli '' Festive collection at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week was another glittering offering of splendid creations.

Inspired by the Turks and Balkans, this dazzling vision was translated into the fabulous merging of cultures. The amalgamation was evident in the choice of rich fabrics, brilliant detailing, amazing prints and the memorable embellishments.

The colour palette moved from neutral ivory, ecru and beige to strong tones of red, then onto teal, navy, deep cobalt, jade, sun yellow and shades of brown.

Gorgeous Mrunal Thakur turned muse for the show and looked spectacular in the season’s signature bridal lehenga in silk and organza. Shades of Vermillions and scarlets highlighted with great detail using fine thread work and metalwork with motifs incorporated from the Ottoman Empire but expressed in an Art Deco manner.

For women, it was magnificent bridal lehengas, cholis and dupattas in stunning red and jewel shades with lavish embroidery. Cholis were eye-catching with illusion yokes, tie-up backs, flirty, sheer, puffed sleeves with ornate cuffs or majestic, encrusted yokes. Tiny boleros, long, floor skimming robes and belted saris added to the grandeur of the look. The regal anarkalis were resplendent as dazzling surface ornamentation with motifs were inspired by the days of yore.

Men’s wear told a regal story with ornate cummerbunds over Sherwanis that were perfect for the wedding day festivities, while elegant kurtas with a hint of discreet placement embroidery enhanced the ensembles.The fashion film shot at the picturesque The Roseate proved to be the perfect backdrop for the fashionable world of Valaya. When it comes to opulence in bridal couture creations that the couple desires, then J J Valaya’s “Rumeli” collection will be the timeless heirloom options.

