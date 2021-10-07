Janhvi Kapoor sums up her Dehradun days in 8 pictures and 2 videos; check out

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak and even before that, she has always been in the headlines. Janhvi created a place for herself in the industry with her versatility. She recently flew to Dehradun and was spotted at the airport.
Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena where she played the titular rule. After which she was seen in Roohi where she played the character of a ghost. Meanwhile, Janhvi has been juggling work commitments- she has completed the shoot of Good Luck Jerry. It is an adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila starring South star Nayanthara.
Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in her kitty.
