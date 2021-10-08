Salman Khan and Sajid Khan celebrate late Wajid Khan’s birthday, cuts cake along with Lulia Vantur

On Friday, Sajid Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him celebrating late brother Wajid Khan’s birthday with Salman Khan. In the video, Salman and Sajid are seen cutting the cake along with Lulia Vantur. They also sang a song in the memory of the late music composer. Last year on June 1, Wajid passed away at the age of 42.

Sharing the video, Sajid wrote, “Kaise bataye Kisko sunaye kitna tumhe hum chahte hai ❤️ WE LOVE YOU WAJID, the world loves you @beingsalmankhan #SajidWajid #Salmankhan #TaaleemMusic #HappyBirthday." He also used “Happy Birthday Wajid” caption in the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajid Wajid (@thesajidwajid)

Wajid tested positive for COVID-19 and died of a cardiac arrest. Popular for collaborating with brother Sajid, on superstar Salman’s films like Wanted, Dabangg series and Ek Tha Tiger, the music composer died in a city hospital in Mumbai.

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman’s 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to create hit numbers for actor’s various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge and Partner.

Also Read: Salman Khan shoots for additional scenes for Antim – The Final Truth; 3-day shoot wrapped up in Mumbai

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results