The Kapil Sharma Show: Audience member demands his money back from Terence Lewis, threatens to stop the show

During the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show, Terence Lewis was in a shock when a member from the audience threatened to stop the show until the choreographer returned his money. A man stood up and told Terence that one of his team members took Rs 50,000 from him with the promise of helping him but never got back to him.

The man said, “I'm a dancer and one month ago, after a struggle, I reached Terence's office. There were four-five others with me and Terence's team was asking us to rehearse. I couldn't meet Terence but he had an assistant so I requested to meet him at least.”

“The team didn't say anything concrete but they kept telling me that they would make me meet him. After waiting a bit, I finally met him. I couldn't meet Terence but met his assistant instead. He asked me to perform for him and took my details. We kept waiting as they posed different demands like wear this costume and dance, perform to so-and-so song, etc. I said, 'If there's a show coming, at least send us for an audition.' But nothing. They troubled me a lot,” he added.

“After a month, I called to inquire and they told me, 'We don't like your dance so much and there are other issues. You send us ₹50,000… You send us the money and we'll at least help you clear the audition,” the man added. “Did Terence tell you this?” Geeta Kapur, who was also a guest on the show, asked him. “No, no, he didn't. I don't know if he's involved in it or not but his assistant was,” he told Terence who tried to wrap his head around the situation.

When Terence asked for the details, the man presented not only the name but also a copy of the ₹50,000 transaction made. He revealed the name and turned out, that person indeed works for Terence. The development left Terence speechless. However, he said that he will sort this out but the man refused to leave and threatened to stop the show.

As the security team tried to get him off stage, Kapil walked up to the man and said, "I would like to say something here. Please applaud for this man, he's an amazing actor." Realising that it was a prank, Geeta called the artist 'mind-blowing' while Malaika Arora couldn't hide her shocked face. "I thought it was true. I thought it was real," Terence said.

This week’s episode will be graced by Terence, Geeta and Malaika who will be appearing to promote their upcoming dance show, India's Best Dancer. The reality show is returning for the second season.

