Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of her transformation into a mermaid at the finale of ‘Super dancer: Chapter 4’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is one of the judges in Sony TV's dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4 is going to grace the stage this weekend with her divine performance. In the upcoming weekend, the show will host its finale episode and for that Shilpa will be seen giving a special performance on the song 'Nadiyon Paar' from Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi, and will turn into a mermaid.

Earlier, a promo released by the channel gave us a glimpse of her power-pack performance. Now, a reel shared by Shilpa on her Instagram gives us a glimpse of her transformation in the mermaid look. The reel starts with Shilpa arriving on the sets of the show and post that heading towards the make-up room. She then gets into her costume while her hairdresser and make-up do the rest of the things. At last, she can be seen doing some touch up herself and going to the stage for her performance.

The reel video also had BTS visuals of her performance and her photoshoot. Sharing the video Shilpa wrote, "#SuperDancerChapter4 Ka safar raha hai damdaar, Khoob manaaya hum sabne #NachpanKaTyohaar!
Ab tak thi journey work-in-progress, Lekin banaa diye gaye hum Water Goddess! Performance mein dekho toh baarish ka paani kaafi hai,
Bhuliyega nahin, #SuperFinale abhi baaqi hai! Saturday, October 9th at 8:00 pm only on @sonytvofficial!."

Apart from Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Super Dancer also has celebrity choreographer Geeta Kapur and ace filmmaker Anurag Basu on the judge's panel.

