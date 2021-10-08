Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of her transformation into a mermaid at the finale of ‘Super dancer: Chapter 4’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is one of the judges in Sony TV's dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4 is going to grace the stage this weekend with her divine performance. In the upcoming weekend, the show will host its finale episode and for that Shilpa will be seen giving a special performance on the song 'Nadiyon Paar' from Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi, and will turn into a mermaid.

Earlier, a promo released by the channel gave us a glimpse of her power-pack performance. Now, a reel shared by Shilpa on her Instagram gives us a glimpse of her transformation in the mermaid look. The reel starts with Shilpa arriving on the sets of the show and post that heading towards the make-up room. She then gets into her costume while her hairdresser and make-up do the rest of the things. At last, she can be seen doing some touch up herself and going to the stage for her performance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The reel video also had BTS visuals of her performance and her photoshoot. Sharing the video Shilpa wrote, "#SuperDancerChapter4 Ka safar raha hai damdaar, Khoob manaaya hum sabne #NachpanKaTyohaar!Ab tak thi journey work-in-progress, Lekin banaa diye gaye hum Water Goddess! Performance mein dekho toh baarish ka paani kaafi hai,Bhuliyega nahin, #SuperFinale abhi baaqi hai! Saturday, October 9th at 8:00 pm only on @sonytvofficial!."

Apart from Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Super Dancer also has celebrity choreographer Geeta Kapur and ace filmmaker Anurag Basu on the judge's panel.

ALSO READ:WATCH: Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in a shimmery outfit as she performs to the song Nadiyon Paar on the stage of Super Dancer 4 finale

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results