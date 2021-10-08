Will Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan say Yes to Dinesh Vijan’s next?

For the longest time, we have heard and speculated about Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan teaming up on screen. It might be happening, finally now, thanks to Dinesh Vijan. Yes, we hear that Deepika and Kartik will most likely team up for Maddock Films' next production venture.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Deepika was spotted at the Maddock Office a day after Kartik went in for a narration. While many might have thought it's for two different films, they were actually offered the same film. It's yet another quirky concept in the rom com space that Dinesh has caught hold of and has decided to make. Deepika being a crowd favourite and a good friend, was his first choice. They also wanted a fresh pairing and thought Kartik and Deepika would make for a great looking jodi on screen. Right now, Kartik has given a verbal go ahead to the project, while DP is trying to schedule the film according to her timelines."

If this happens, it will be their first ever project together, and rumours can finally rest! Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, like we told you, has been signed on for Laxman Utekar's next, alongside Vicky Kaushal.

