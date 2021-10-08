Tiger Shroff wraps up Heropanti 2 shoot in a jiffy

Tiger Shroff always manages to surprise his fans with some or the other skill of his. The actor sometimes blows off everyone with his dance moves, while sometimes he gets everyone's attention with his top-class workout and so on. This time however the actor's dedication and skill are at the centre of attention as he wraps up Heropanti 2 shoots in abroad at a record speed.

As per a source close to Tiger Shroff, "The way he works is impressive. He has completed the shoot for Heropanti 2 and is already back in India. The International shoot schedule lasted for 2 months barely. This is an action film and there is a lot to do and Tiger is this very dedicated actor who sees the challenge, accepts it and then goes and achieves it. It might be a personal record for him to have wrapped an abroad shoot schedule of an action film this quickly."

It's not the first time that Tiger has managed to surprise the audiences with his skills and work ethic. More recently the actor's singing talent came to light and he now has 3 hit singles to his name as well. He also has a business mind and more importantly, he has already been established as one of the top actors of this generation.

The actor is all set to feature in multiple movies including Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 along with Ganapath.

ALSO READ:Tiger Shroff flaunts his skills as he plays basketball with Sajid Nadiadwala’s sons Subhan and Sufyan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results