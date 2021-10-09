Kirron Kher resumes work post her Cancer diagnosis; inaugurates oxygen plants across pan India

Veteran actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The news of the same was shared by Anupam Kher earlier this year in April. The actress has been taking chemotherapy and other treatments at her home and has been recovering well. Recently, taking to her Instagram the actress shared pictures of herself as she returned to work after a long break.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp)
As soon after she posted the pictures, her husband and actor Anupam Kher was seen cheering for her. He commented, “Well done.” Apart from that, she is been also receiving a lot of praise from her fans and the netizens.
ALSO READ:Anupam Kher celebrates 36th wedding anniversary with wife Kirron Kher; says It has been a long journey, but worth it
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply