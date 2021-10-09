The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda asks Vicky Kaushal ‘How’s the Josh?’ in a hilarious way

The sets of Sony TV's, The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by ace actor Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sircar as they'll be promoting their upcoming film Sardar Udham. Apart from that, they'll be also seen having great fun with the star cast and also will be interacting with the live audience present there.

Recently, a promo giving a glimpse of the forthcoming episode has been surfaced on the internet by Sony Entertainment Television. In the promo, Kiku Shard transformed into one of his characters of a lawyer tells Vicky that Shah Rukh Khan is angry with him.

Hearing this Vicky gets astonished at why he is saying liked that and asked him for the reason. To which Kiku replies that Shah Rukh Khan was telling everyone that ‘Why has Vicky Kaushal not watched my film Josh yet?)". To which the host Kapil Sharma asks Kiku that How does he know that Vicky hasn’t watched it yet?".

To which Kiku gives out a hilarious reply which leaves everyone in splits. He says, "Arre, he keeps asking everyone, ‘How’s the josh, how’s the josh, how’s the josh?".

