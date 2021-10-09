“Real challenge included getting the nuances correct”- Director Ravi K Chandran on Prithviraj starre Brahmam

Ravi K Chandran's Brahmam is finally out. The film's director Ravi K Chandran who has chosen to lead the remake of a highly successful Bollywood film has now opened up on the film's success and his feelings about it.

Ravi K Chandran shared, "The movie is out and so is the verdict. The real challenge was to impress the Malayalam media and movie watchers, particularly the hardcore fans of the original. Since it was a remake and that too of a very well-crafted film the comparisons were always going to be there. The people who haven't watched the original movie are full of praises and that makes one feel happy. But what makes me happiest is that those who have watched the original and have now watched our film like the subtle changes and appreciate the adaptation. That is the icing on the cake".

"Real challenge included getting the nuances correct and to present the content in such a way that the Malayalam audiences with their sensibilities would receive it in the way it was supposed to and it's evident with the praises we are getting that we were successful in doing our job and that is gratifying. A lot of the credit goes to Sarat, the dialogues and the writing by him are so smart and the funny bits that are there in the movie have been crafted perfectly. People from Kerala are loving the humour which they have missed for some time now in a film," he added.

Bhramam is blessed with a great star cast in Unni Mukundan, Sudheer Karamana, Mamtha Mohandas, and Raashi Khanna. The story of the movie is based on the life of a pianist who acts to be a blindman. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of the lead character who is a blindman who gets trapped in a murder mystery. the film releases on October 7 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

