Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s comment on star kids also losing out on films

Taapsee Pannu has reacted to a recent comment by Sonakshi Sinha where she said that even star kids lose out on films and getting replaced just like outsiders. Taapsee said that the key difference is that star kids are not replaced by outsiders, although every actor has likely been replaced at some point or the other.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Taapsee said that she agrees with Sonakshi's point in theory, but pointed out the nuances worth paying attention to. She said that every actor, whether they have connections in the industry or not has lost out on films. However, she said that star kids are never replaced by outsiders but outsiders largely get replaced because someone is recommending and pushing someone else’s name who definitely has a contact in the industry.

Taapsee further stressed that star kids would not have lost a project to someone just because they are an outsider.

Sonakshi had in a recent interview said that losing out on films is a part and parcel of the job. She said that the whole star kid debate is useless as they too lose out on films but do not go around crying about it.

