Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s comment on star kids also losing out on films

Taapsee Pannu has reacted to a recent comment by Sonakshi Sinha where she said that even star kids lose out on films and getting replaced just like outsiders. Taapsee said that the key difference is that star kids are not replaced by outsiders, although every actor has likely been replaced at some point or the other.
Taapsee further stressed that star kids would not have lost a project to someone just because they are an outsider.
Sonakshi had in a recent interview said that losing out on films is a part and parcel of the job. She said that the whole star kid debate is useless as they too lose out on films but do not go around crying about it.
ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah starrer Blurr has an on set entertainment officer
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply