Rashmika Mandanna opens up about working on Pushpa, says “It has given me an opportunity to explore a different side of me”

Rashmika Mandanna recently unveiled the first look of herself as Srivalli from her first Pan India project, Pushpa, which got immense love and praises from audiences all over the country. The poster features a never-seen-before raw and rustic avatar of Rashmika who's sitting in a yellow saree, with a bunch of flowers.

Expressing gratitude for the love from her fans and audiences, Rashmika shares, "It's so gratifying to receive such heartwarming compliments on my first look of Pushpa. I was really nervous and excited but I'm really glad and thankful for all the love the audiences have showered on Pushpa."

She further adds, "It's my first multilingual Pan-India movie, and I believe personally for me it has given me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actress. It's remarkably going to unlock yet another milestone and I can't wait for my fans and audiences to see me bring alive the character of Srivalli’s which is the film’s (Pushpa) soul."

Rashmika's look has been showered with praise across all quarters, and fans have been waiting with abated breath to see Rashmika in the character of Srivalli.

Even before her Bollywood debut, Rashmika's fame pans out across the country, which is a huge feat for the young actress.

Rashmika has two big Bollywood projects in the pipeline already – Mission Majnu featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

