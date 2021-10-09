Vicky Kaushal unveils another new look from Amazon Original, Sardar Udham

Actor Vicky Kaushal who is all set for the release of his upcoming film Sardar Udham took to his Instagram and shared a post unveiling another look from the movie. He shared a picture in which he's getting on a vintage motorcycle. Vicky looks absolute dapper in the picture as he can be seen donning a rock look with a leather jacket, gloves, boots and biking goggles.
Sardar Udham is Vicky's one of the most ambitious films which traces the story of revolutionary leader Udham Singh, the man who shot Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
