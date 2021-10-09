Mouni Roy and Aly Goni’s music video Jodaa is a tale of love, unfaithfulness, sacrifice, and strength

'Jodaa' is a period drama set in the grandeur of a royal palace in Jaipur. ‘Jodaa’ is a story of love, disloyalty, tears, and strength, the cornerstones of every relationship. In this fictional story, Mouni will be seen playing a queen who is fighting to win her love back from another woman. But as the story unfolds, she will be seen coming out of it stronger that will stand as an inspiration to many women. It is an ode that celebrates women who love unconditionally, face hardships in life and still stand out to shine brighter and emerge stronger.

The song articulates the age-old topic of disloyalty, soulfully sung by Afsana Khan who has been lauded for her bold hit – 'Titliaan' in the recent past and is currently seen in television’s biggest reality show Big Boss 15. Mouni Roy and Aly Goni are picturized in a never-before-seen, breathtaking avatar in the music video.

Mouni Roy said, "Jodaa is a song that represents the strength of a woman above all devotion. When I first heard the song and the concept of the video, I knew that I had to do it. I feel it’s very important to give accreditation to empowering women and the story of the video brings that out very beautifully. I can’t wait for my fans and supporters to see this amazing music video directed by Jatinder Shahji. I’m excited about this great association with Aly Goni, Shah ji, and Afsana khan and waiting for it to come out in the coming week."

Jatinder Shah said, "Every relationship goes through multiple emotions and facets. With 'Jodaa' we have made a sincere effort to capture the emotional journey of a woman who goes through many hardships and yet emerges stronger and with an inspirational story. I am elated to have Mouni, Aly, Afsana, and Maninder as a part of this project and can’t wait to see the reactions of the audience and for them to embrace it."

